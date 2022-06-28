Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for 71-year-old Joseph M. Hayes, a missing Towanda man.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Towanda man.

The whereabouts of 71-year-old Joseph M. Hayes are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Hayes last made contact with his family over the phone on Sunday, June 26, likely near the Dallas, Texas area, and they are concerned for his safety.

If you see Joseph Hayes, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact 911, or the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4398.

Additional information:

Joseph Moody Hayes left his home in Towanda, Kansas on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama to visit family. He never made it. Hayes was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 576HZW.

Hayes is a 71-year-old white male. He is around 5 ft. 8 in. tall, and weighs 175 lbs. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

While traveling, he contacted family and informed them that he got turned around in the Fort Worth, Texas area. They suggested he turn around and head back to Kansas. Joseph Hayes never arrived in Kansas.

On Thursday, June 23, Joseph Hayes’s vehicle was spotted via license plate reader in Williamson County, Texas. One of his daughters made contact with him via telephone on Sunday, June 26, and he believed he was in the Dallas, Texas area.

Hayes has suffered a previous stroke, has high blood pressure, and family indicates he has shown signs of dementia. If anyone has contact with Mr. Hayes please contact your local law enforcement agency to check his welfare.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton police say if you've seen these posts pop up in your feed or community group, consider...
Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook
Police presence at S Wichita QuikTrip
2 men suffer critical injuries in S. Wichita shooting
generic
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in north Wichita
Amtrak passenger captures moments after train derails in Missouri.
Amtrak train made several stops in Kansas prior to deadly crash, derailment in Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
MDL at Wichita State University
Wichita State extends free COVID testing
A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail...
Amtrak train crash, derailment
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
4th person dies following Missouri Amtrak derailment