Wichita State extends free COVID testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing to the public through December 2022. Those who are interested in testing should take the following steps:

Register : All individuals testing through the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory need to register themselves. You will receive a testing code, which will be used by the university's Community Collection Partner. This Testing Code can be used with all Community Collection Partners every time you need a COVID test.

Get tested: The MDL is providing limited testing and can take your sample and return your results in 24-hours. Schedule an appointment with MDL or find a Community Collection Partner

View results: You will receive an email when your results are ready. Log into your account to view your results.

