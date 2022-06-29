2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri.

The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in Monday’s collision, the Chariton County coroner said. Two train passengers died at the scene. They were 58-year-old Rachelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple, both of DeSoto, Kansas. A third passenger 82-year-old Binh Pham, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Tuesday at a hospital.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said up to 150 people also were injured in the collision at a railroad crossing, which had no lights or other signals.

Holsapple and Cook are sisters. A GoFundMe page organized by Holsapple’s husband said the two were on a trip with their mother and niece/daughter, who were both hospitalized.

“They leave behind many loved ones, including children and grandchildren. The money raised will be applied to and help cover final expenses,” the page said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the effort reached more than $9,000 of the $15,000 goal.

