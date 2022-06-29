Advertisement

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were among four who died from their injuries in Monday's Amtrak train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.(GoFundMe page for family of Rachelle Cook and Kim Holsapple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri.

The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in Monday’s collision, the Chariton County coroner said. Two train passengers died at the scene. They were 58-year-old Rachelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple, both of DeSoto, Kansas. A third passenger 82-year-old Binh Pham, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Tuesday at a hospital.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said up to 150 people also were injured in the collision at a railroad crossing, which had no lights or other signals.

Holsapple and Cook are sisters. A GoFundMe page organized by Holsapple’s husband said the two were on a trip with their mother and niece/daughter, who were both hospitalized.

“They leave behind many loved ones, including children and grandchildren. The money raised will be applied to and help cover final expenses,” the page said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the effort reached more than $9,000 of the $15,000 goal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Rider dead after motorcycle crashes into utility pole in southwest Wichita
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
Constitutional amendment concerning abortion has nation’s eyes on Kansas
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Shane lets the kids be the stars as they compete in an exciting watermelon-eating contest!
Where's Shane? Night at the Prairie
Thursday June 10th Exploration Place is hosting their second Food Truck Thursday. There will be...
Exploration Place building riverfront park with $1.3 million grant