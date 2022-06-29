Advertisement

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015....
FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.

The short-term rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it put into effect in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent.

The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

Airbnb has been trying to crack down on parties since late 2019, after a fatal shooting at a rented house in California.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb is lifting a capacity limit on some rentals. Airbnb says some property owners want to eliminate the limit of 16 people at large properties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Rider dead after motorcycle crashes into utility pole in southwest Wichita
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
Constitutional amendment concerning abortion has nation’s eyes on Kansas
Newton police say if you've seen these posts pop up in your feed or community group, consider...
Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a former state trooper to sue Texas over his claim that...
Justices say veteran who lost job as Texas trooper can sue state
Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing
Officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks that contained a white powdery substance inside the...
Airport authorities find cocaine stashed in wheelchair… again
With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many...
EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision