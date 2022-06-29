Advertisement

Bison gores man at Yellowstone

FILE PHOTO - A group at Yellowstone National Park reportedly did not leave the area when a...
FILE PHOTO - A group at Yellowstone National Park reportedly did not leave the area when a bison charged at them. The bull bison continued to charge and gored a man.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 34-year-old Colorado man is recovering after he was gored by a bison Monday at Yellowstone National Park.

According to park officials, he was walking on a boardwalk with his family near the Old Faithful geyser.

The group reportedly did not leave the area when a bison charged at them.

The bull bison continued to charge and gored the man, causing injury to his arm.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Park officials say the matter is under investigation, but language in the news release suggests the man was too close to the bison.

They remind visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from wildlife.

This is the second reported goring at the park this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Rider dead after motorcycle crashes into utility pole in southwest Wichita
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
Constitutional amendment concerning abortion has nation’s eyes on Kansas
Newton police say if you've seen these posts pop up in your feed or community group, consider...
Police warn of fake posts circulating on Facebook

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat
A social media trend is leaving giant holes on Florida beaches.
TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches
President Joe Biden talks about Russia's objectives in its invasion of Ukraine during remarks...
Biden: looks like Putin seeking to 'wipe out' Ukraine's culture
The 777 factory line, left, is seen next to the 787 line, right, at Boeing's Everett Production...
US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth expected