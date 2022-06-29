Advertisement

Exploration Place building riverfront park with $1.3 million grant

Thursday June 10th Exploration Place is hosting their second Food Truck Thursday. There will be three food trucks, The ‘Berg, Ken and Barbie’z Rollin Diner, and U-Hungry Food Truck. There will also be music by Joe and Erika and Across the Pond.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced on Wednesday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.3 million grant to Exploration Place, Inc., Wichita, Kansas, to create an outdoor riverfront park at Exploration Place. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

This project will provide the Exploration Place science and discovery center a space for new and expanded events. This EDA grant will be matched with $313,997 in local funds and is expected to create 21 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

“The outdoor riverfront park at Exploration Place will attract tourists to Wichita, create high-quality jobs for local residents, and provide more educational opportunities to our students,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This investment will help our state’s economy continue to grow in a way that benefits every Kansan.”

