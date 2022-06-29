Advertisement

Fiery semi crash in Winfield closes 160/360 intersection

Fiery crash in Winfield Wednesday morning.
Fiery crash in Winfield Wednesday morning.(Bryan McChesney/Courtesy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fiery crash involving at least one semi closed the US 160/K-360 intersection on the east side of Winfield on Wednesday morning.

When reached by phone, the Winfield Police Department said it could not provide details of the crash and that a staging area was set up at Winfield High School where authorities would provide more information. Eyewitness News has a reporter at the scene.

Pictures shared on social media show a large fire resulting from the crash. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

