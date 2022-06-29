Flags at half-mast to honor Linn County firefighter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flags across Kansas will be flown at half-mast on Wednesday to honor the life of Joshua Haynes, a Linn County volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this month.

Haynes was injured battling a fire at Carpenter Chiropractic Clinic on Main St. in Pleasanton on June 20. Hayes, a volunteer with the Rural District 1 department, was life-flighted that night to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hayes left behind three children.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.