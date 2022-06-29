Advertisement

Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says

Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.(Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A pastor in Florida is facing charges after police say he was caught masturbating on the patio of a Starbucks.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened May 9, but Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was just arrested and charged on Monday.

Upon investigation, detectives found that Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges from incidents that happened in the same area.

Muniz-Colon was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

The sheriff’s office said he is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Rider dead after motorcycle crashes into utility pole in southwest Wichita
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
Constitutional amendment concerning abortion has nation’s eyes on Kansas

Latest News

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Man gored by bison at Yellowstone
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands