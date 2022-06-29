Advertisement

Heat & chances for storms returning into the holiday weekend

Rain may dampen part of the weekend, but not all of it
Chances for storms return to the area soon.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat will be cranking up for Kansas into the start of the holiday weekend, but a slow moving front will bring storms and some relief. Severe weather chances are low, but if planning to camp or be out on the lake, be prepared for some active weather.

Thursday will be hotter with much of the state seeing highs in the mid to upper 90s. South winds will pick up and gust to around 25 or 30 mph. Scattered storms return to northern Kansas Thursday night, and some of the leftover rain will be around Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will see a return to sunshine but it will be cooler over the northern half of the state. Farther south, it will continue to be hot. Another round of storms could impact most of the state Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Another round of scattered rains look possible Saturday night.

Drier weather is expected to return by the 4th of July. It will get hotter by the holiday with highs back to the upper 90s and low 100s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 96 Turning mostly sunny. Scattered overnight storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 71 AM storms, then partly cloudy. Chance of overnight storms.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 73 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

