Newman lands full membership in MIAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The MIAA announced today that Newman University and Rogers State University have officially been accepted as full members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Jets and Hillcats will join 12 other MIAA member institutions after spending three seasons as associate members of the conference.

“Membership into the MIAA has been something that Newman University Athletics has had an interest in for a decade. We are extremely honored and excited to be accepted into full membership of the MIAA,” said Newman Director of Athletics Joanna Pryor. “Our coaches and student-athletes have worked very hard for this over the last three years. We are up for the challenge and ready to represent Newman University and the MIAA both on and off the field.”

The Jets joined the MIAA along with the Hillcats in 2019-20 as associate members. After a vote by member presidents this month, Newman has been accepted to full membership.

Newman University President Kathleen Jagger issued this statement: “Newman is proud and excited to become a full member of the Division II MIAA conference, one in which striving for excellence both on and off the field, court, or other performance location is expected. Although we are the only private school in the conference, we welcome the competition from other larger conference schools, and are confident we can live up to the MIAA conference standards.”

14 Newman sports will continue to participate for MIAA championships. Women’s Bowling will participate an associate member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

“The MIAA CEO Council’s action this week culminated two years of study and discussion about membership and the strategic direction of the MIAA as the preeminent regional conference in NCAA Division II,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “Newman’s and Rogers State’s geographic fit for current MIAA members, and their broad sports offerings, and our shared philosophy and values of NCAA Division II intercollegiate athletics make both institutions great additions to the MIAA family. We are excited to welcome NU and RSU as new members, and to identify Wichita and Tulsa as new communities with MIAA institutions.”

Newman was founded in 1933 and is located in Wichita, Kansas. The Jets have competed as an associate member in MIAA wrestling since 2013. 13 more began competing in the MIAA in 2019-20. As of July 1, 2022 Newman University will have full membership in the MIAA for the same 14 teams.

