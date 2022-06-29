Advertisement

Newman lands full membership in MIAA

A vote among MIAA member schools adds Newman University in the conference as full members.
A vote among MIAA member schools adds Newman University in the conference as full members.(Newman Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The MIAA announced today that Newman University and Rogers State University have officially been accepted as full members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Jets and Hillcats will join 12 other MIAA member institutions after spending three seasons as associate members of the conference.

“Membership into the MIAA has been something that Newman University Athletics has had an interest in for a decade. We are extremely honored and excited to be accepted into full membership of the MIAA,” said Newman Director of Athletics Joanna Pryor. “Our coaches and student-athletes have worked very hard for this over the last three years. We are up for the challenge and ready to represent Newman University and the MIAA both on and off the field.”

The Jets joined the MIAA along with the Hillcats in 2019-20 as associate members. After a vote by member presidents this month, Newman has been accepted to full membership.

Newman University President Kathleen Jagger issued this statement: “Newman is proud and excited to become a full member of the Division II MIAA conference, one in which striving for excellence both on and off the field, court, or other performance location is expected. Although we are the only private school in the conference, we welcome the competition from other larger conference schools, and are confident we can live up to the MIAA conference standards.”

14 Newman sports will continue to participate for MIAA championships. Women’s Bowling will participate an associate member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

“The MIAA CEO Council’s action this week culminated two years of study and discussion about membership and the strategic direction of the MIAA as the preeminent regional conference in NCAA Division II,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “Newman’s and Rogers State’s geographic fit for current MIAA members, and their broad sports offerings, and our shared philosophy and values of NCAA Division II intercollegiate athletics make both institutions great additions to the MIAA family. We are excited to welcome NU and RSU as new members, and to identify Wichita and Tulsa as new communities with MIAA institutions.”

Newman was founded in 1933 and is located in Wichita, Kansas. The Jets have competed as an associate member in MIAA wrestling since 2013. 13 more began competing in the MIAA in 2019-20. As of July 1, 2022 Newman University will have full membership in the MIAA for the same 14 teams.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Rider dead after motorcycle crashes into utility pole in southwest Wichita
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
Constitutional amendment concerning abortion has nation’s eyes on Kansas

Latest News

Jeff Hill Basketball Camp
WSU legends pass on basketball knowledge to area youth at Jeff Hill Basketball Camp
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball...
Royals trade Carlos Santana to Mariners
Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the...
Roy Williams, Clint Bowyer among 10 voted to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame
Linda Hargrove
Hall-of-fame basketball coach reflects on career, Title IX impact