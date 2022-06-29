A return to normal with highs in the lower 90s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning when compared with Monday and Tuesday, but wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 60s are several degrees cooler than normal. Later today under a sunny sky expect near normal highs in the lower 90s.

The remainder of the week looks quiet with little to no storm chances as our warming trend continues. Highs in the lower to middle 90s on Thursday will climb into the middle to upper 90s on Friday and the humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees or higher.

Our next significant weather maker is scheduled to arrive over the holiday weekend. A slow-moving cold front will eventually stall over the state leading to several chances of showers and storms.

The first chance of storms arrives Friday night followed by a better chance of showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. More storms are possible Sunday night, mainly north of Wichita, but the 4th of July looks dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; evening storm chance.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 90. Partly cloudy; storms early and again late.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 92. Morning rain/thunder; decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 71. High: 97. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot.

