Week of June 27: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in Industrial Maintenance

MONDAY: Building and Machine Maintenance Technician | Center Industries Corporation - CIC | Wichita | Wage range from $25 to $27 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12078709 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or equivalent. •1 year maintenance experience preferably in a manufacturing environment. •Basic math to include weights and measurements. •Forklift; electrical, HVAC, plumbing are pluses. •Blueprint and schematic drawing reading skills preferred. | Center Industries Corporation has three additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Maintenance Mechanic | Ferroloy | Wichita | Wage range from $22 to $30 per hour| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12086518 | Qualifications: •3 years general maintenance experience. • Strong mechanical background. •Welding, Electric, pneumatic, plumbing and fabricating experience. •Flexibility to work overtime. •Experience with lock out tag out procedures. •Forklift experience and scissor lift experience. | Ferroloy has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Gas Operations Technician I, II or Senior | Black Hills Energy | Wichita | Wage range from $21.08 to $38.89 per hour. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12075503 | Qualifications: •Comprehensive understanding of gas operating safety procedures. •Ability to pass PE Fusion certificate. •The ability to read and understand operation manuals and has a solid understanding of regulators, meters, and pipefitting and gas operations. •Ability to remain calm and make effective spontaneous decision during emergency situations. •Effective customer interaction and resolution skills. •Engineering experience 2-8 years. | Black Hills Energy has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Machine Maintenance Technician | Cadence Aerospace d/b/a Perfekta/Premier | Wichita | Wage range from $22 to $30 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12086568 | Qualifications: •Forklift license is required. •Performing routine maintenance on equipment and determining when and what kind of maintenance is needed. •Repair or replace defective equipment parts using hand tools and power tools and reassemble equipment or machines. •Assemble, install and/or repair wiring, electrical and electronic components, pipe systems and plumbing, machinery, and equipment. |Cadence Aerospace d/b/a Perfekta/Premier has five additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Maintenance Mechanic 3rd Shift | The Sherwin Williams Co. | Andover | $27.07 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12086890 | Qualifications: •Able to read, write, comprehend and communicate in English. •Must have the legal right to work in the country. •At least 18 years of age. •Industrial, electrical or welding certifications, and/or a post-secondary/technical degree is preferred. •Must have at least one year of maintenance or mechanical The Sherwin Williams Co. has six additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

