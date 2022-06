WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re headed out to Pretty Prairie this morning for Where’s Shane! This weekend the Night on the Prairie event in Pretty Prairie kicks off! There’ll be a dunk tank, carnival games, a gospel concert, fireworks display, and more! It kicks off at 5pm and goes until 9pm on July 1st! The fireworks go off at 9:30pm!

