Wichita police ask for help in search for 2 women, 2 small children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for two women and two small children last seen Saturday in the 1800 block of North Hillside.

The WPD said it needs to check the welfare of 23-year-old Jaidin Evans, 24-year-old Samantha Demaranville, 5-year-old Emmit Turner, and 1-year-old Lennox Demaranville of Wichita.

Police said the women and the children were possibly traveling in a gray SUV or 2008 Ford Edge. If you know where they may be or see them, call 911.

