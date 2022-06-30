Amtrak derailment places spotlight on uncontrolled railroad crossings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday’s derailment of an Amtrak train in Missouri at an uncontrolled railroad crossing is placing a spotlight on similar intersections, including many across Kansas.

Unlike controlled or signaled crossings, there’s no advanced warning if a train is coming. All drivers will see is a sign indicating there is a railroad crossing ahead.

Across Kansas’s rural landscape, these uncontrolled crossings are familiar to many.

“When we see tracks, we should think train,” said KHP Public Information Officer of North Central Kansas Trooper Ben Gardner.

These uncontrolled crossings are often where crashes at railroad crossings are seen.

“People don’t expect it. They travel through these roads,” Trooper Gardner said. “They get fatigued and relaxed. They’re comfortable in their travels, not really elevating the concerns of the tracks that are getting ready to approach and then before they realize it, there’s a train right there in that same space.”

Data collected by KHP shows in the 10 years between 2011 and 2020, there were 2,002 crashes at railroad crossings. Of those 47 were fatal and 438 were injury crashes. Overall, 52 people died and 590 injuries happened.

“We’re not the number one. California, Texas, Illinois, those are three consistent states that are very high on there. More tracks in their state,” said Trooper Gardner.

Of those crashes, 313 involved a collision with a train.

Trooper Gardner said one thing for drivers to keep in mind is while it only takes you a few seconds to bring your car to a stop, for a train, it’s often times hundreds of feet before it can finally come to a halt. The average freight train traveling 55 mph takes more than a mile to stop.

“The ratio I always think of is a vehicle versus a pop can would be the same comparison of a train versus a car. It’s going to win,” he said.

Trooper Gardner said drivers need to put down distractions, buckle up and pay attention to the road to prevent these crashes.

With harvest season still in progress, that can mean for train traffic.

