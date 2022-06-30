Advertisement

Auto theft suspect accused of taking motorcycle out of Butler County

Kansas agencies spent Thursday, June 30, 2022, searching for a J.D. Comstock, wanted for...
Kansas agencies spent Thursday, June 30, 2022, searching for a J.D. Comstock, wanted for multiple burglaries.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County deputies spent the day chasing a man wanted for auto theft. J.D. Comstock is wanted by other agencies too.

He was spotted in Greenwood County Wednesday night in a stolen car but got away. The sheriff’s office said he then stole a vehicle in Butler County.

That vehicle was located Thursday morning in Leon. Officers tried to stop him, but he got into a cemetery where he bailed. Then, they received a report of a stolen motorcycle.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the search for Comstock, including U.S. Marshals. If you see him, treat him as if he’s armed and dangerous and call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Update: 2 women, 2 small children found safe
Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested

Latest News

4th of July
July 4th events in Kansas
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
Election officials in Kansas prepare for big jump in turnout for August primaries
As a part of a Junior League fundraiser, Hudson Jacob won the opportunity to be the City of...
Wichita 3rd-grader enjoys being ‘Mayor of a Day’
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move