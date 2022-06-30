Auto theft suspect accused of taking motorcycle out of Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County deputies spent the day chasing a man wanted for auto theft. J.D. Comstock is wanted by other agencies too.

He was spotted in Greenwood County Wednesday night in a stolen car but got away. The sheriff’s office said he then stole a vehicle in Butler County.

That vehicle was located Thursday morning in Leon. Officers tried to stop him, but he got into a cemetery where he bailed. Then, they received a report of a stolen motorcycle.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the search for Comstock, including U.S. Marshals. If you see him, treat him as if he’s armed and dangerous and call 911.

