Advertisement

Counterfeit money circulating in Garden City

Counterfeit money
Counterfeit money((Source: Shelby police))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department says it has taken 16 reports of counterfeit money in June, and it expects that number to increase with fireworks sales and the Fourth of July approaching.

On its Facebook page, the department showed two examples of counterfeit money, with both bills not including a translucent Federal seal or standardized cuts. One bill showed a blue security ribbon printed on the bill instead of woven into the paper.

Police say comparing bills to real currency or marking them with currency pens are ways to combat counterfeit attempts.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Update: 2 women, 2 small children found safe
Fiery crash in Winfield Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash in Winfield

Latest News

The Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot is designed to clean your grill for you.
Does It Work? Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot
police lights
Wichita Airport Authority officer charged with computer crimes
Aerial view of Kansas highway as thousands prepare to hit the road to travel for the Fourth of...
Traveling during the holiday weekend? Expect busier roads and airports
Uncontrolled intersection in rural Kansas.
Amtrak derailment places spotlight on uncontrolled railroad crossings