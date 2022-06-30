Counterfeit money circulating in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department says it has taken 16 reports of counterfeit money in June, and it expects that number to increase with fireworks sales and the Fourth of July approaching.

On its Facebook page, the department showed two examples of counterfeit money, with both bills not including a translucent Federal seal or standardized cuts. One bill showed a blue security ribbon printed on the bill instead of woven into the paper.

Police say comparing bills to real currency or marking them with currency pens are ways to combat counterfeit attempts.

