Does It Work? Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grills are firing up across the country this summer, especially with the Fourth of July coming up. Grilling and sharing meals with company is the fun part. Is there a way to speed up the not-so-fun task of cleaning the grill when your party’s over?

The makers of the Grillbot promise their product will help clean up those messes left behind after cooking on your grill. Does the cleaning robot deliver? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Alex Graber, a Wichita area man who loves firing up his grill this time of year, but does not enjoy the cleanup.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.