Evergy warns of ‘unscrupulous’ solar sales tactics

Evergy
Evergy(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy is warning customers about door-to-door solar salespeople claiming to be the energy company.

“We want our customers to know they’re NOT affiliated with Evergy.  While we work with many solar companies in our service area, we do not partner with any of them to promote residential rooftop solar systems,” said a spokesperson for Evergy.

The company said some door-to-door or phone sales teams are informing customers that Evergy sent them to conduct a solar report. In addition, they’re stating how they’re partnering with Evergy to install rooftop solar.

If customers are interested in installing solar panels, they can visit our Solar Installation FAQ’s for a list of questions they should ask any solar installer. Customers can also reach out to the Evergy solar hotline at (816)242-5971.

