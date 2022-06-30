July 4th events in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s a look at how you can celebrate Independence Day across Kansas.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Join us for our annual 5-week concert series, every Thursday evening in June. This year, we’re excited to introduce several new music genres from bluegrass to R&B and almost everything in between. Live music starts under the sunset at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

LANSING FIREWORKS & SHOW: The city of Lansing Independence Day Fireworks Celebration is Sat., July 2, 2022, at Towne Center, located just west of Main St./K-7 and W. Mary St. This year’s free event features live music from approximately 3 – 10 p.m., followed by fireworks at about 10 p.m.

FREE FIREWORKS SHOW: Enjoy an evening of family fun Great Life Golf And Fitness, in Salina, Kan. Pool games from 5-7 p.m. Cozy burgers and Hotdogs at 7 p.m. while supplies last. Randy Baldwin and friends will be playing on the patio, then at dark, there will be a fireworks extravaganza! Bring your friends, lawn chairs and bug spray. Drinks will be supplied. Please leave your coolers at home.

5K FIREWORKS & FESTIVAL: The Galva Recreation Commission will be hosting its 5th Annual 5k run/walk at Lynn Baldwin Memorial Park starting at 6:30 a.m. followed by a softball tournament at 9 a.m. and a blow-up water slide from 2-5 p.m. There’s a cornhole tournament from 6-8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 (or at dark).

SUNDAY, JULY 3

HIAWATHA FIREWORKS: Enjoy the Hiawatha Fireworks Display at dusk at Noble Park.

MONDAY, JULY 4

101st ANNUAL PEABODY 4th FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA: Join us for an explosive show as we celebrate Peabody’s 101st Annual Peabody 4th Fest Fireworks Extravaganza featuring hand-built ground displays and everyone’s favorite grand finale, The Battle of New Orleans! It’s sure to be a BLAST!!! Admission buttons are on sale now at local retailers for $5.00, or get them at the gate on the 4th for just $5.00.

FIREWORKS IN THE PARK: Join the City of Derby for a fantastic fireworks show in the park. Arrive early to get your spot. Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a fun evening with family and friends. Bring a picnic dinner or enjoy dinner from one of the food trucks (Bongo Fruit Smoothies, Bierocks Babe, Funky Monkey Munchies, Taters N Toppings, Snack Shack & US, Kona Ice, Willie’s Wings and Black Sheep Kettle Corn).

FOURTH OF JULY PARADE: The parade will begin at Avenue B and Main, running north on Main Street to 12th. The announcing stand will be in front of the Eagle Media Studios at 9th and Main.

GREAT BEND PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAY: Each year the Community of Great Bend steps up and donates for the Great Bend Fireworks Display! July 3rd you can watch and July 4th you can do your personal at-home displays! Join us at the Great Bend Expo Complex, Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tune in at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks from 9:45-10 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/5161858973927928

HUTCHINSON INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS: It’s almost time again for our Fireworks Extravaganza! Brought to you by the City of Hutchinson and Showalter Fireworks! Find a good spot, grab a lawn chair, and enjoy the show! Fireworks begin above the Fairgrounds at dusk (9:30 p.m.).

RED, WHITE AND BOOM: Celebrate our nation’s independence with a day of baseball, food trucks, and fireworks in downtown Wichita. Food trucks will be set up just south of the Hyatt Lawn starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m. and can be seen from the Hyatt Lawn east of Riverfront Stadium. For more details visit: https://bit.ly/3y7Db3t

