Kansas poaching investigation nets 140 charges filed against 9 people

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - A three-year investigation in northwest Kansas involving Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace and Logan counties led to the discovery of illegally-harvested animals including 25 deer (mostly mule deer), one antelope and eight turkeys.

“Many of the deer had been shot out of season and with firearms by the guilty parties who were in possession of archery permits only; Many deer were also taken without a permit,” the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said. “Of the 13 deer scored, game wardens were able to determine the average antler size at 173 inches.”

In closing the poaching case, the state department of wildlife and parks said 140 charges were filed against nine people for violations from 2015 to 2019. Three people pled guilty to at least six charges each, information from the department said. Those people and the charges they face are as follows:

Tayton Weeter received 58 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife and pled guilty to 22 charges. Weeter was ordered to pay $45,000 in fines and restitution and received a 10-year hunting revocation.

Tracy Weeter received 46 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife and pled guilty to 12 charges. Tracy Weeter was ordered to pay $750 in fines and $1,688 in court costs and received a two-year hunting revocation.

Sean Winter received 18 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife and pled guilty to six charges. Winter was ordered to pay $5,800 in fines and restitution and received a 12-month hunting revocation and forfeited a firearm.

