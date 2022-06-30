Advertisement

NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck,...
A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MENDON, Mo. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri.

The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter-mile from the collision site.

The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.

