Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-135 in Saline County

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being struck following a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-135 in Saline County on Thursday morning.

The initial crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 86. As authorities were beginning to respond to that incident, they received reports that a pedestrian had been hit near the crash site. KHP confirmed that the pedestrian hit, a man, was involved in the first crash and was walking “some distance away” from the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas as law enforcement investigates the circumstances behind both crashes.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Update: 2 women, 2 small children found safe
Fiery crash in Winfield Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash in Winfield

Latest News

Fiery crash in Winfield Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash in Winfield
A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Police identify man killed in SW Wichita moped crash
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
4th person dies following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Leavenworth County students on Amtrak train are ‘okay’ following crash