Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-135 in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being struck following a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-135 in Saline County on Thursday morning.
The initial crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 86. As authorities were beginning to respond to that incident, they received reports that a pedestrian had been hit near the crash site. KHP confirmed that the pedestrian hit, a man, was involved in the first crash and was walking “some distance away” from the crash.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Drivers are advised to avoid the areas as law enforcement investigates the circumstances behind both crashes.
