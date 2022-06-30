Sedgwick County announces new Director of Corrections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Sedgwick County has named Steven Stonehouse as the permanent Director of Corrections. Director Stonehouse will participate in a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

Stonehouse will oversee the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC) which is housed under the Sedgwick County Corrections.

JIAC and Sedgwick County are at the center of a federal lawsuit filed earlier this month by the family of Cedric Lofton. The 17-year-old was held facedown for more than 30 minutes during an altercation with corrections employees in September 2021. He died two days later.

A Community Taskforce has since presented recommendations to the Sedgwick County Commission on improvements that can be made within Sedgwick County Corrections and JIAC.

