Slow moving front means more unsettled weather to come

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few storms will slide across northern Kansas through the late evening and overnight hours, and more chances for rain should be coming at the start of the holiday weekend. Severe weather risk is low, but a few storms will have heavy downpours and some gusty winds to around 50 mph. We should also expect a slight dip in temperatures, but it won’t be as cool as it was earlier in the week.

Lows will fall into the 60s for much of the state by Friday morning. Leftover rain showers will still be moving east across northern Kansas. The afternoon looks mainly dry with highs in the 80s across the north, but still warming into the mid 90s farther south. The highest chance for rain will come Friday night as thunderstorms develop along a stalled front. Most of the rain will be moving from west to east and severe weather chances will remain very low.

After some morning rain Saturday, some afternoon sunshine is on the way. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90. Light southeast winds should be expected.

Drier weather should be back for most of Kansas by Sunday and Monday. Hotter weather builds up for the Plains just in time for the 4th of July.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 90 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Isolated overnight storms.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 72 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; chance of overnight storms.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

