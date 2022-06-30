Advertisement

Storm possibility returning to the state

Severe weather outlook Thursday in Kansas.
Severe weather outlook Thursday in Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Later today underneath another sunny sky expect highs in the middle to upper 90s or five degrees above average.

The chance of storms returns to the state this evening into the night. Some of the storms will be strong, possibly severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The best bet to get wet will along and north of I-70 after 5 p.m.

After a hot and humid Friday with feels like temperatures around 100 degrees, the next round of storms will roll through the state Friday night into Saturday morning. After a break in the action on Saturday, the final round of showers and storms is expected to take place Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly over eastern Kansas.

The 4th of July looks hot and dry with highs in the 90s, and next week looks even hotter with triple digit temperatures. Factor in the humidity, and we may be talking dangerous feels like temperatures next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; overnight storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Sat: Low: 71. High: 92. Storms early then mostly sunny; more storms overnight.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 94. Morning rain/thunder; decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 74. High: 99. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 101. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storms.

