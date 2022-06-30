Advertisement

Stranded drivers: Higher gas prices are leading to record calls for roadside assistance

Highway Helper service in Iowa is getting a record number of calls from motorists who are running out of gas. (Source: KCRG)
By Ethan Stein and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Department of Transportation believes the increase in gas prices is causing more people to run out of gas on the road.

KCRG reports the transportation department saw a 200% increase in calls from drivers out of gas in April compared to last year, with a 589% increase in March.

Brad Cowdin drives the Highway Helper. The Highway Helper is equipped with two five-gallon gas tanks, allowing drivers free gas to get to the closest station. The truck can also jump cars, fix flat tires and help with other road-based emergencies for free.

Cowdin said he sometimes sees the same people, specifically those living in their cars. They keep the cars running overnight to stay cool and eventually run out of gas the following day.

“If you’re on a fixed income or your budget is tight, $5 for a gallon of gas doesn’t get you a lot,” Cowdin said.

Cowdin’s services are contracted through a company based in New York and are expected to continue with the increased demand.

Before the current surge in gas prices, officials said the most common call from stranded motorists was about flat tires.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Police identify man killed in SW Wichita moped crash
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera

Latest News

police lights
Wichita Airport Authority officer charged with computer crimes
Aerial view of Kansas highway as thousands prepare to hit the road to travel for the Fourth of...
Traveling during the holiday weekend? Expect busier roads and airports
Uncontrolled intersection in rural Kansas.
Amtrak derailment places spotlight on uncontrolled railroad crossings
FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister...
Envoy: Iran-US nuclear talks in Qatar end without ‘progress’