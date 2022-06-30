Traveling during the holiday weekend? Expect busier roads and airports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be one of the busiest travel weekends in years. Forty-two million Americans, including 325,000 Kansans, are expected to travel by car.

AAA (Triple-A) Kansas says it’s predicting more than 387,000 Kansans will be traveling this holiday weekend, up nearly 5% from last year. The agency says it expects at least 35,000 Kansans to travel by airplane.

Many will be hitting the road Thursday, It’s predicted to be the peak travel day heading into the holiday weekend.

Holiday traveler Phillip Steigerwald said the increase in fellow travelers and high gas prices won’t stop him from taking a holiday vacation.

“We’re going from Kansas, down to Texas and then over to Florida. My wife’s family has a condo for vacation, we’re going to Disney,” he said.

If you’re going to be taking a flight this weekend, the travel woes continue at the airport as many flights have been canceled or delayed nationwide.

Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport says it hasn’t experienced as many cancelations and delays as other, bigger airports, but they can happen. The airport advises travelers to get to the airport at least two hours before your flight and download the airline app to your smartphone to receive alerts if the flight changes. It also says to pack some snack foods in case a delay does happen, and if your flight is canceled, don’t go to the airport. Instead, call the airline directly to rebook your flight.

If you’ll be traveling on the road this weekend, AAA says with the record high gas prices, you can save some money by traveling during non-peak hours, and driving the speed limit and avoiding faster accelerations to burn less fuel.

“If you are speeding, and we’re all guilty of it, you may get there a few minutes faster but you will burn more fuel in the process. You will be packing for that road trip but pack as lightly as you can because the heavier the vehicle is, the more gas it takes to move. And as your traveling, you might want to consider those gasoline discount programs,” Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson, said.

The upcoming weekend is expected to be the second busiest travel weekend for the holiday since the year 2000.

