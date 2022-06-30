Where’s Shane? Celebrate America at Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fourth of July weekend is getting close, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate America...the perfect event is this weekend at Cowtown! Celebrate America kicks off this Saturday, July 2nd at Cowtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’ll be gunfights, saloon girls, carnival games and more! You can find more information at www.facebook.com/events/1264830290592837.

