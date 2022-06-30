Wichita 3rd-grader enjoys being ‘Mayor of a Day’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple had some extra help around City Hall in downtown Wichita on Thursday.

Hudson Jacob, a soon-to-be third-grader, won the chance to be “Mayor for a Day” at a Junior League auction.

On Thursday, Mayor Hudson took a behind-the-scenes tour of city council chambers and the 13th floor, he received his own official Wichita flag pin, and he spent the day visiting community area summer reading programs and basketball camps with Mayor Whipple.

Despite his busy day, Mayor Hudson said he enjoyed his time in city hall. He said he wants to be a lawyer when he grows up.

