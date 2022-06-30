Advertisement

Wichita 3rd-grader enjoys being ‘Mayor of a Day’

As a part of a Junior League fundraiser, Hudson Jacob won the opportunity to be the City of...
As a part of a Junior League fundraiser, Hudson Jacob won the opportunity to be the City of Wichita's "Mayor for a Day."(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple had some extra help around City Hall in downtown Wichita on Thursday.

Hudson Jacob, a soon-to-be third-grader, won the chance to be “Mayor for a Day” at a Junior League auction.

On Thursday, Mayor Hudson took a behind-the-scenes tour of city council chambers and the 13th floor, he received his own official Wichita flag pin, and he spent the day visiting community area summer reading programs and basketball camps with Mayor Whipple.

Despite his busy day, Mayor Hudson said he enjoyed his time in city hall. He said he wants to be a lawyer when he grows up.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Update: 2 women, 2 small children found safe
Tracy Barr
McPherson Police arrest daycare provider

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Tracy Barr
McPherson Police arrest daycare provider
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County announces new Director of Corrections
Evergy
Evergy warns of ‘unscrupulous’ solar sales tactics