Wichita Airport Authority officer charged with computer crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita confirms charges against an airport authority officer for computer crimes. The city said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Wichita Airport Authority Officer/Firefighter LT. Matthew Hoyt with two counts of computer crimes stemming from an incident in which Wichita police detectives are investigating.

The city said the Wichita Police Department learned about an incident involving Hoyt this month.

“After the incident, detectives learned Hoyt had previously accessed and printed criminal reports from the Wichita Police Department’s records management system. The Wichita Airport Authority’s Chief of Police, Chief Xanders requested the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to lead the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest,” the City of Wichita said in a news release announcing the charges against Hoyt.

The city said Hoyt, employed with the Wichita Airport Authority for 22 years, “has been indefinitely removed from his supervisor position and all commissioned law enforcement officer duties pending outcome of the investigation.

“As Hoyt is also a certified airport fire fighter and EMT, his duty assignment is restricted to fire and medical duties,” the city said.

