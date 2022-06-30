Advertisement

Wichita Airport Authority officer charged with computer crimes

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita confirms charges against an airport authority officer for computer crimes. The city said the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Wichita Airport Authority Officer/Firefighter LT. Matthew Hoyt with two counts of computer crimes stemming from an incident in which Wichita police detectives are investigating.

The city said the Wichita Police Department learned about an incident involving Hoyt this month.

“After the incident, detectives learned Hoyt had previously accessed and printed criminal reports from the Wichita Police Department’s records management system. The Wichita Airport Authority’s Chief of Police, Chief Xanders requested the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to lead the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest,” the City of Wichita said in a news release announcing the charges against Hoyt.

The city said Hoyt, employed with the Wichita Airport Authority for 22 years, “has been indefinitely removed from his supervisor position and all commissioned law enforcement officer duties pending outcome of the investigation.

“As Hoyt is also a certified airport fire fighter and EMT, his duty assignment is restricted to fire and medical duties,” the city said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Police identify man killed in SW Wichita moped crash
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Butler County man who’s shown signs of dementia
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera

Latest News

Aerial view of Kansas highway as thousands prepare to hit the road to travel for the Fourth of...
Traveling during the holiday weekend? Expect busier roads and airports
Uncontrolled intersection in rural Kansas.
Amtrak derailment places spotlight on uncontrolled railroad crossings
Kansas poaching investigation nets 140 charges filed against 9 people
Yard signs for and against a state constitutional amendment are seen throughout the Wichita,...
Kansas’ ‘Value Them Both’ amendment impacts several other state laws