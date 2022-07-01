Advertisement

Advocacy group: Kansans not likely to lose birth-control access after SCOTUS decision

Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor's prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.(towfiqu//Canva)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last week, some are questioning how or if the move could impact their access to birth control. Earlier this week, a hospital in Missouri announced it would stop providing emergency contraception after the state moved to ban nearly all abortions. The hospital reversed that decision after the state attorney general clarified its abortion ban does not prohibit Plan B or other forms of contraception.

Eyewitness News spoke with a birth control advocacy group who said Kansans should not fear losing access to their birth control. Still, a recent national poll showed 55 percent of responders said they feel the Supreme Court will eventually end or limit access to birth control and contraceptives.

Tara Mancini is the public policy director for a birth control resource organization called Power to Decide. She explained why Kansans should not fear losing that access.

“There is a right for folks to be concerned, but right now, you know, there still is access. Birth control is legal in Kansas, and so you’re able to get it from your doctor, from the clinic that you are familiar with,” Mancini said.

In her opinion, the bigger concern is limited access to birth control. The Power to Decide study showed the lack of resources in the state is due to a lack of healthcare facilities. However, further limiting access to contraceptives doesn’t seem likely without a fight.

“Anything that happens, it’s going to be a big battle. Any attempt to try to carp is not just going to happen,” Mancini said.

When it comes to emergency contraceptives and reports of people stocking up, Mancini said there’s not a cause for panic.

“I wouldn’t recommend that people go out and just hog it all for themselves. Of course, I understand people being worried about us. I’m not saying don’t go and get yourself some, but I’m saying make sure that there’s some for other folks out there,” she said.

Mancini said to also make sure those who want to use birth control now they have many ways to access resources.

“Make sure everyone knows, understands (that) it’s treated under the law as contraception because that’s what it is,” she said.

If you or someone you know is trying to access birth control, Mancini said to make sure to contact your doctor or check out the Power to Decide website for online resources.

