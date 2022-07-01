Dodging storms through Sunday morning, then just hot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our best chance for rain throughout the holiday weekend will arrive overnight and early Saturday. Although a few storms may have some gusty winds, threats of large hail and tornadoes remain very, very low. It also looks to remain quite humid for most of the state, regardless of where the cold front will be on Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s to start the day Saturday, and then warm into the low 90s for southern Kansas, with highs in the upper 80s farther north. Leftover showers Saturday morning will dry up by midday and skies will be partly cloudy later in the afternoon. Winds will remain light.

A few isolated storms remain a threat Saturday night for much of the state, but severe storms look unlikely.

Sunday will see decreasing clouds by afternoon and south winds that will pick up throughout the day. It will also be turning hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Hot weather and sunshine will be the rule on Monday for the holiday. South winds could gust as high as 35 mph, but should ease up a bit later in the evening for fireworks.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening storms, then more showers and storms late in the night. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then partly cloudy. Humid. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated storm chance, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 72.

Sun: High: 93 Decreasing clouds. A bit breezy.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

