Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a suspected impaired driver following a chain-reaction, four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Wichita. Police said a little after 4 p.m., officers responded to an injury crash at 16th Street North and Maize Road.

On the scene, officers learned a white Ford pickup pulling a trailer was traveling south on Maize Road when the truck went left of center and hit a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said this caused a chain reaction in which a Ford Sprinter (transit cargo van) and a Buick passenger car.

Police said two people in the Jeep were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Three other people hurt in the crash had minor injuries.

The investigation into how the crash happened revealed the pickup’s driver was impaired, police said. They said officers arrested him for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Investigators remained at the scene several hours after the crash happened.

