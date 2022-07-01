Advertisement

Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita

The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction crash in northwest Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a suspected impaired driver following a chain-reaction, four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Wichita. Police said a little after 4 p.m., officers responded to an injury crash at 16th Street North and Maize Road.

On the scene, officers learned a white Ford pickup pulling a trailer was traveling south on Maize Road when the truck went left of center and hit a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said this caused a chain reaction in which a Ford Sprinter (transit cargo van) and a Buick passenger car.

Police said two people in the Jeep were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Three other people hurt in the crash had minor injuries.

The investigation into how the crash happened revealed the pickup’s driver was impaired, police said. They said officers arrested him for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Investigators remained at the scene several hours after the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Update: 2 women, 2 small children found safe

Latest News

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck,...
NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash
I-135 near Milepost 86 in Saline Co., Kansas
KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County
Fiery crash in Winfield Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash in Winfield
A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
Police identify man killed in SW Wichita moped crash