El Dorado man arrested, accused of child sexual exploitation

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado police arrested a man Thursday on charges of child sexual exploitation.

Police said the arrested followed a search warrant on a local residence. The search warrant was done as part of an investigation reported by way of a cyber tip, received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alleging the sexual exploitation of children through the use of electronic devices.

The search warrant led to the arrest of Adam Mefford of El Dorado, and charges have been filed through the Butler County District Court.

The El Dorado Police Department is now an affiliate with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. Cyber tips can be made https://www.missingkids.org/ or via phone at 1-800-843-5678, or you can contact El Dorado Crime Stoppers through https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm, download the app, or call 316-321-1080 with information

