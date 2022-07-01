Advertisement

Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field

Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.(Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The area of SW Topeka Blvd. and University Blvd. is still closed off to traffic this afternoon due to an accident involving vehicles on fire.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at SW Topeka and University Blvd. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck and smaller SUV were involved and the driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital.

Vehicles on Fire at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Vehicles on Fire at S. Topeka and University Blvd.(Eric Ives)

13 NEWS spoke with a man who said he was riding as a passenger in the SUV that struck the gas tank of the semi-truck, which caused it to explode. The passenger also told 13 NEWS he pulled the driver out of their vehicle before it caught on fire.

The intersection remains shut down as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.

