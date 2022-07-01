Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The area of SW Topeka Blvd. and University Blvd. is still closed off to traffic this afternoon due to an accident involving vehicles on fire.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at SW Topeka and University Blvd. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck and smaller SUV were involved and the driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital.

Vehicles on Fire at S. Topeka and University Blvd. (Eric Ives)

13 NEWS spoke with a man who said he was riding as a passenger in the SUV that struck the gas tank of the semi-truck, which caused it to explode. The passenger also told 13 NEWS he pulled the driver out of their vehicle before it caught on fire.

The intersection remains shut down as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.

