Higher heat and humidity today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are coming to a stop, but another round of showers and storms will return to the state later today. Like last night, some of the storms will be strong producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The storms will start around 4 pm over northern and central Kansas before eventually finding their way to the Wichita area late tonight into Saturday morning. After a break in the action on Saturday afternoon, the final round of showers and storms is expected to take place Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly over north/east Kansas.

After heating-up into the middle 90s today with feels like temperatures between 100-103 degrees, temperatures will trend down (a tad) this weekend with a few more clouds around.

The 4th of July looks hot and dry with highs near 100 degrees, and next week looks even hotter with triple digit temperatures. Factor in the humidity, and we may be talking dangerous feels like temperatures next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot; isolated storms after 4 pm. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 95.

Tonight: A few evening storms, then numerous storms late. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Storms early then mostly sunny; more storms overnight. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Sun: Low: 72. High: 94. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 74. High: 99. Sunny, becoming breezy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 76. High: 101. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 99. Mostly sunny, hot; evening storm chances.

