Passengers encouraged to pack patience as holiday travel increases nationwide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a busy weekend for airports nationwide, including Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita. Increased passengers paired with airline staffing issues is creating challenges for some travelers this holiday weekend.

Most passengers flying out of Wichita said they weren’t worried about their flights out of Wichita, but the layovers and connecting flights at larger airports have caused concern as airlines canceled hundreds of flights this holiday weekend.

More than 300 flights into, out of, or within the U.S. were canceled Friday, and more than 3,000 were delayed. Another travel issue has been overbooked flights.

Penny and Kate Peters ran into that problem. They flew from Alaska to Chicago, then from Chicago to Wichita.

“They were looking for people who could stay or take a later flight. Or take a different flight from Salina,” said the mother and daughter. “They had tons of people trying to get on, it was very busy in Chicago.”

Still, they said their travel plans have been pretty smooth overall.

“We didn’t have any delays at all, at any point. We started last night and just got here this morning. No delays, we actually just got here early,” said the Peters.

Experts say if you’re flying this weekend, try to arrive two hours before your flight, and maybe even a little earlier at major airports. They also say you should download your airline’s app to stay updated on possible delays or cancellations.

