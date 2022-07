WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita.

WPD said both Juan and Eli ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at approximately 9:30 a.m. today.

If you see them, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.