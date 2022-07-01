Advertisement

Winfield hospital CEO placed on leave

William Newton Hospital in Winfield, Kan.
William Newton Hospital in Winfield, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Executive Officer Ben Quinton of William Newton Hospital, a critical-access hospital in Winfield, Kan., was placed on paid administrative leave for a period of up to 30 days on Thursday, June 30 following a closed session of the Board of Trustees to discuss non-elected personnel.

The board voted unanimously to take this action after reconvening in an open session, according to a release.

“The board will not be making any public statements regarding Mr. Quinton’s leave at this time, as it is a personnel matter,” states Joan Cales, William Newton Hospital Board Chair.

Quinton joined William Newton Hospital as CEO in March 2013. During the closed session, the board appointed Chief Financial Officer Brian Barta as Interim CEO.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita
Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Kansas poaching investigation nets 140 charges filed against 9 people
I-135 near Milepost 86 in Saline Co., Kansas
KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Advocacy group: Kansans not likely to lose birth-control access after SCOTUS decision
Kansas agencies spent Thursday, June 30, 2022, searching for a J.D. Comstock, wanted for...
Auto theft suspect crashes stolen motorcycle in Chautauqua County