Winfield hospital CEO placed on leave

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Executive Officer Ben Quinton of William Newton Hospital, a critical-access hospital in Winfield, Kan., was placed on paid administrative leave for a period of up to 30 days on Thursday, June 30 following a closed session of the Board of Trustees to discuss non-elected personnel.

The board voted unanimously to take this action after reconvening in an open session, according to a release.

“The board will not be making any public statements regarding Mr. Quinton’s leave at this time, as it is a personnel matter,” states Joan Cales, William Newton Hospital Board Chair.

Quinton joined William Newton Hospital as CEO in March 2013. During the closed session, the board appointed Chief Financial Officer Brian Barta as Interim CEO.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.