Advertisement

Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire

A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – One person and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire in Toledo early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home around 1:30 a.m., fire crews said.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD), a woman who was covered in smoke residue was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, but she was alert.

There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out. TFRD believes the woman who was hospitalized let the dogs out into the backyard to save them. Multiple people helped take the dogs to a neighbor’s home.

TFRD said the fire likely started in the basement, but investigators are still working to determine what may have caused it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita
Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Kansas poaching investigation nets 140 charges filed against 9 people
I-135 near Milepost 86 in Saline Co., Kansas
KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County

Latest News

Westover couple survives Amtrak train derailment, shares experience
Kansas passengers, crew members file lawsuits in deadly Missouri Amtrak crash
Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a...
VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station
Railroad
Woman dies after being struck by a train in Ellis County
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year