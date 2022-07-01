Woman dies after being struck by a train in Ellis County

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis Police Department said a woman died after she was struck by a train while walking on along the tracks.

Police said Twila Wilson, 53, was called in as a missing person on Friday around 7:09 a.m. after she failed to show up for work.

Officers found Wilson’s vehicle in the 900 block of Cottonwood Street along with her cell phone. They began searching several possible locations in an attempt to check her welfare. Around 9:32 a.m., Wilson was found dead about 1000 feet to the west of the Cottonwood Street railroad crossing.

Police said at this time, it is believed that Wilson was struck by a train as she was walking along the tracks. The 23rd Judicial District Coroner’s Office was contacted and an autopsy was performed. Her cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

