Advertisement

Woman dies after being struck by a train in Ellis County

Railroad
Railroad(stephswift / Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis Police Department said a woman died after she was struck by a train while walking on along the tracks.

Police said Twila Wilson, 53, was called in as a missing person on Friday around 7:09 a.m. after she failed to show up for work.

Officers found Wilson’s vehicle in the 900 block of Cottonwood Street along with her cell phone. They began searching several possible locations in an attempt to check her welfare. Around 9:32 a.m., Wilson was found dead about 1000 feet to the west of the Cottonwood Street railroad crossing.

Police said at this time, it is believed that Wilson was struck by a train as she was walking along the tracks. The 23rd Judicial District Coroner’s Office was contacted and an autopsy was performed. Her cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita
Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Kansas poaching investigation nets 140 charges filed against 9 people
I-135 near Milepost 86 in Saline Co., Kansas
KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County

Latest News

Westover couple survives Amtrak train derailment, shares experience
Kansas passengers, crew members file lawsuits in deadly Missouri Amtrak crash
Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita
A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck,...
NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash