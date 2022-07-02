Advertisement

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were found in a Minnesota lake.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

