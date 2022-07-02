Advertisement

City of Wichita offering $50 rebate to buy electric lawn mower

Electric Mower
Electric Mower(WGEM)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita wants you to go green when cutting your green. The city will pay you $50 to replace combustion lawn equipment with electric or battery-powered lawn equipment. The pilot program hopes to incentivize individuals and help the city control its ozone emissions.

Non-road mobile sources make up between 25% to 36% of local emissions. Lawnmowers and other lawn equipment are estimated to account for 50%-90% of those sources.

The lawn care equipment rebate pilot program is an effort to mitigate the ozone emissions within the city’s control. The funds are allocated through Wichita’s air quality grant from KDHE, as well as the City of Wichita’s required local match.

On Friday, the city issued an ozone alert after atmospheric conditions indicated that high ozone levels would continue to rise into the evening.

The city asks residents to choose less strenuous activities, like walking instead of running, so they don’t breathe as hard. Shorten the amount of active time outdoors, be active outdoors when air quality is better and mow lawns and run errands when it’s cooler outside.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
The Wichita Police Department arrested a pickup's driver after a 4-vehicle, chain-reaction...
Driver arrested after chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash in NW Wichita
Kim Holsapple (second from left) and Rochelle Cook (second from right), both of DeSoto, were...
2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment
Kansas poaching investigation nets 140 charges filed against 9 people
I-135 near Milepost 86 in Saline Co., Kansas
KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County

Latest News

Court documents show Kansas agencies knew not to place 18-year-old with children
Dakota Redd and April Irick
Months apart, Garden Plain family impacted by 2 devastating car crashes
Flight times
Fourth of July travel
Passengers wait in line at the Southwest desk at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.
Passengers encouraged to pack patience as holiday travel increases nationwide