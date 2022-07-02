City of Wichita offering $50 rebate to buy electric lawn mower

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita wants you to go green when cutting your green. The city will pay you $50 to replace combustion lawn equipment with electric or battery-powered lawn equipment. The pilot program hopes to incentivize individuals and help the city control its ozone emissions.

Non-road mobile sources make up between 25% to 36% of local emissions. Lawnmowers and other lawn equipment are estimated to account for 50%-90% of those sources.

The lawn care equipment rebate pilot program is an effort to mitigate the ozone emissions within the city’s control. The funds are allocated through Wichita’s air quality grant from KDHE, as well as the City of Wichita’s required local match.

On Friday, the city issued an ozone alert after atmospheric conditions indicated that high ozone levels would continue to rise into the evening.

The city asks residents to choose less strenuous activities, like walking instead of running, so they don’t breathe as hard. Shorten the amount of active time outdoors, be active outdoors when air quality is better and mow lawns and run errands when it’s cooler outside.

