WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department confirmed that just after 4 p.m. Saturday, a single-family home burnt down near Grove and Shadybrook in north Wichita.

A child was at home when the fire started but was able to get out unharmed. No one else was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

PHOTO UPDATE | HOUSE FIRE | 2420 E SHADYBROOK LN | Photo by @craighacker pic.twitter.com/NBeGgpCVSR — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) July 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.