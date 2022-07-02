Hotter days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will get hotter through the rest of the 4th of July weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly over southern Kansas tonight. Locally heavy rain will be possible, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon over western Kansas.

A few stray showers or storms cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon and evening, but most places will remain dry.

The heat will intensify for Independence Day with highs expected to reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. Dry weather is expected with temperatures falling into the 80s by 10 PM for fireworks.

Hot weather will continue for most of the week ahead with highs remaining near 100 through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 75

Mon: High: 98 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.