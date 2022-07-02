Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in central Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms that one man was shot multiple times in the chest just after 5 p.m. near east 12 street and north broadway.
He is in critical condition but is expected to survive. He was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
We have a crew headed to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.
