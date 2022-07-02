Advertisement

Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in central Wichita

Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.
Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms that one man was shot multiple times in the chest just after 5 p.m. near east 12 street and north broadway.

He is in critical condition but is expected to survive. He was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

