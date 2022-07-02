Sheriff’s Office responds to Saturday morning shooting near Derby, McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting call on S. Rock Rd. between Derby and McConnell Air Force Base, just north of 44th St. S.

Dispatch confirms the shooting call came in around 5:15 Saturday morning.

S. Rock Rd. is closed from 39th St. S to 44th St. S.

We have a crew on scene working to gather more information to provide updates.

