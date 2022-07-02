Showers ending, sun returns today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain and storms continue to move east this morning after dropping between 1-5″ of rain across parts of Kansas.

Look for decreasing clouds through the afternoon with a few pop-up storms possible across central and eastern Kansas. Storms will be isolated through the afternoon and severe weather is not expected through sunset. A few storms moving out of Nebraska after sunset will moving into north-central Kansas by Sunday morning, but no severe weather is expected with this late overnight activity. Skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s statewide.

A few morning showers across northern Kansas on Sunday, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and hotter. High temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100 with gusty south winds by afternoon. The heat continues for the 4th of July with everyone seeing highs near 100. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like 100-105. Dry weather will continue through the evening, the only limiting factor for perfect firework weather will be the gusty south wind (strongest in western Kansas). The heat sticks around through the week with highs near 100 through Friday. Storms are possible across western Kansas Wednesday through Friday- mainly during the late day and evening.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Showers ending early, then partly cloudy. Humid. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Isolated storm chance, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and humid. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75.

July 4th: High: 98 Mostly sunny and hot; breezy.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 77 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.